Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.