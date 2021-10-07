Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA
