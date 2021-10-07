 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News