Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Mason City, IA
