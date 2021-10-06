Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.