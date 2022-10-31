Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.