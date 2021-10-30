 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News