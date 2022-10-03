Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.