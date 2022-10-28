Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree …
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Mason…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.