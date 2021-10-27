 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

