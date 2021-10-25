Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.