Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.