Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

