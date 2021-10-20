 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

