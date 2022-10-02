Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.