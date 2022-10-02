 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

