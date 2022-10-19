Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.