Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA
