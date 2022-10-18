 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

