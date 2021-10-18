Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.