Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

