Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.