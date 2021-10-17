 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

