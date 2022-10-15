Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.