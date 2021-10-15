Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is…