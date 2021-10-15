Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.