Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.