Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.