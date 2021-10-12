Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is fo…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scat…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.