Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA
