Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.