Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

