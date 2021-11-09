Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.