Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.