Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

