Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.