Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

