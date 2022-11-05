Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Thursday'…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Maso…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…
This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…