Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.