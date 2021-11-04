Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.