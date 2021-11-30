Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.