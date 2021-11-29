Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.