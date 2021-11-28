Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA
