Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA
