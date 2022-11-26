Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA
