Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.