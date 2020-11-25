Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main content
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 8:58PM CST TUE until 8AM CST WED. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

