Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Mason City, IA
