Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM CST MON until 8AM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

