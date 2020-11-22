Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
