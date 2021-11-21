Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.