Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

