Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.