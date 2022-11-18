It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Mason City, IA
