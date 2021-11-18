Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA
