Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

